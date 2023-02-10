QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.00

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.00 and last traded at $12.18, with a volume of 17194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

QuantaSing Group Limited is an online service provider. The Company’s online learning service provider principally in China’s adult personal interest learning market for personal interest courses. QuantaSing Group Limited is based in BEIJING.

