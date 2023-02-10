Raymond James Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $70.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 21.07% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.57.

Fortinet Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.94. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $71.52. The company has a market cap of $45.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.14, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 317.24%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,727,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 505 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 632.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fortinet by 332.9% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Fortinet by 400.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

