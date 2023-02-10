Raymond James Lowers Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target to $155.00

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Raymond James from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 39.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DLR. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.07.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $85.76 and a 12-month high of $153.50. The stock has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.13.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

