Redburn Partners Upgrades Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) to “Buy”

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Redburn Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $55.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock. Redburn Partners’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DAL. Raymond James increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $39.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.26. Delta Air Lines has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $46.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.03 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.01% and a net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $219,294.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake purchased 12,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $496,910.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,618,611.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $219,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,720 shares in the company, valued at $348,887.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $502,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 207.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Featured Articles

