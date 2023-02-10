RESAAS Services (CVE:RSS) Stock Price Up 15.9%

RESAAS Services Inc. (CVE:RSS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 15.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.26. Approximately 117,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 338% from the average daily volume of 26,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

RESAAS Services Trading Up 4.2 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.79 million and a P/E ratio of -9.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.85.

RESAAS Services Company Profile

RESAAS Services Inc engages in the development of web and mobile communications software for the real estate industry. The company offers a suite of tools, which integrate with the platform, including a global referral network, lead generation engine, listing management, client engagement modules, customer relationship management tools, analytics, file sharing, payment system, and advertising engine.

