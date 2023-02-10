Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 147 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,682,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.8 %

WEC opened at $90.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.46. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.82 and a fifty-two week high of $108.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 950 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.59, for a total value of $92,710.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,085,986.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.78.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.