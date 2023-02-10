Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 185 Shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REMX. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF during the third quarter valued at $809,000. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 15,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 83.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

REMX opened at $90.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.41. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a twelve month low of $74.36 and a twelve month high of $127.50.

