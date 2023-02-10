Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 30 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 970 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Intuit by 35.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,222,000 after purchasing an additional 70,425 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,049,000. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,039,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 34.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,234 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $630,190.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,314.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $223,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at $553,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,086 shares of company stock worth $1,258,434 over the last ninety days. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTU opened at $419.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 63.89, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $400.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $413.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $339.36 and a 1 year high of $575.91.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 47.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INTU shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Intuit from $575.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Intuit from $516.00 to $476.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Intuit from $490.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

