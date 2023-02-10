Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires Shares of 33,254 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,334,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $14.37 on Friday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.53.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

