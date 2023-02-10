Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,252 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 9.7% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 188.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Halozyme Therapeutics

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total value of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,830,605.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,179,950. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.55.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.63.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

