Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 243 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 63.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,837,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after buying an additional 4,945 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

MGK opened at $194.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $181.67 and a 200 day moving average of $187.04. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.89 and a 52-week high of $242.10.

