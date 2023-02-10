Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 11,011 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 69.0% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WY. DA Davidson cut their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.86.

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.18 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $42.86.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.46%.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

