Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,893,000 after acquiring an additional 288,585 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,765,000 after buying an additional 40,030 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,677,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,393,000 after buying an additional 109,908 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 928,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,815,000 after acquiring an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 536,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,421,000 after acquiring an additional 42,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.9 %

ENSG opened at $89.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.29 and a 52 week high of $99.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.33.

The Ensign Group Increases Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $809.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from The Ensign Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total transaction of $190,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,522,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $1,631,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,232,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,253 shares of company stock worth $2,031,901. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ENSG. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on The Ensign Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.60.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as emergency care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The company was founded by Roy E.

