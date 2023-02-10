Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $254,000 Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of A. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Agilent Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $152.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $152.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $160.26. The company has a market capitalization of $45.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 30.28% and a net margin of 18.31%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, January 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total value of $1,003,987.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,896 shares in the company, valued at $40,144,078.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total transaction of $20,046,499.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,597,409.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,664 shares of company stock valued at $30,814,048 over the last three months.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on A shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.36.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

