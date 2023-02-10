Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $263,000 Stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,995 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRMK. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Broadmark Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $53,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadmark Realty Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BRMK stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $555.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.99. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.52 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

Broadmark Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.34%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BRMK. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from $5.00 to $3.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Broadmark Realty Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It engages in underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term trust loans to fund the construction and development, or investment in residential or commercial properties. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Featured Stories

