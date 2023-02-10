Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $382,000 Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after buying an additional 4,158,351 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,418,000 after purchasing an additional 381,499 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,788,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of ETN opened at $167.27 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $122.50 and a 1 year high of $170.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

