Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ED. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Consolidated Edison by 358.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $90.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.19. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is 67.92%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ED shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

