Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Invests $258,000 in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TAN. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,136,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,706,000 after purchasing an additional 543,411 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 1,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,781,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,472,000.

Invesco Solar ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TAN opened at $76.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.77. Invesco Solar ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.54 and a fifty-two week high of $91.12.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

