Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New $367,000 Investment in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 39.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.97, for a total value of $48,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 220,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,362,103.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.83, for a total value of $101,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $114.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $73.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.89, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.58 and a 200-day moving average of $106.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $191.73.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen reduced their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Airbnb from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

