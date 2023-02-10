Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Biogen by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,809,000 after acquiring an additional 113,919 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 39.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC acquired a new position in Biogen during the third quarter worth $2,670,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $287.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.22. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $311.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.44.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.85.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

