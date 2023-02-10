Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Makes New Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,161 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 47,898,025 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,799 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $74,668,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,283,788 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,843 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on UBER. Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.68.

Uber Technologies Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE UBER opened at $35.89 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $42.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.50% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $1,957,362.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 63,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $1,957,362.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,865. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

