Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 185.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $34,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lam Research from $700.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lam Research from $640.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $492.10.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $515.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $461.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $442.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $615.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $8.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

