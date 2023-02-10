Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,153,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,688,269,000 after acquiring an additional 72,704 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,008,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,437,229,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,132,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $728,871,000 after purchasing an additional 248,949 shares during the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.67.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Shares of D opened at $57.73 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.43.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

