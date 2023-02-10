Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,758 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Shopify by 961.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,782,089,000 after acquiring an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock opened at $49.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on Shopify in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

