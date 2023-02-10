Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 239 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $234.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.39. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

