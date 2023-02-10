Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,924 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Garmin by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 17.5% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Garmin by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,475,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,989,000 after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Garmin by 378.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 29,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

Garmin Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $96.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.49. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $76.37 and a twelve month high of $129.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 20.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GRMN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.40.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.