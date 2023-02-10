Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Takes Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWX. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $161,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.03 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

