Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,752 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,242 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Block were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of Block by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,455,824.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,926,139.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 422,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,455,824.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 19,750 shares of Block stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $1,738,987.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,152 shares in the company, valued at $12,164,283.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,698 shares of company stock worth $18,804,952 in the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Block Stock Down 6.1 %

SQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Block in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Block from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.08.

NYSE:SQ opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.55 and a 200-day moving average of $68.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a PE ratio of -81.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 2.33. Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.34 and a 52 week high of $149.00.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

