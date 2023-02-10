Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,100,000 after buying an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,352,000 after acquiring an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

LMBS opened at $48.02 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $49.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%.

