Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $67.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Insider Transactions at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

