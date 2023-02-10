Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Receives $67.05 Consensus PT from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRGet Rating) (TSE:QSR) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QSR. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,267 shares in the company, valued at $10,661,129.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at $11,531,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 169,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $11,488,913.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,661,129.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 237,234 shares of company stock worth $15,926,470 over the last ninety days. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 378.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.29.

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

