Reviewing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Profitability

Plymouth Industrial REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Omega Healthcare Investors pays an annual dividend of $2.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Plymouth Industrial REIT pays out -110.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Omega Healthcare Investors pays out 149.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plymouth Industrial REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Plymouth Industrial REIT -10.21% -4.31% -1.25% Omega Healthcare Investors 48.61% 10.83% 4.45%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Plymouth Industrial REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Omega Healthcare Investors 1 6 1 0 2.00

Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $30.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Plymouth Industrial REIT $140.62 million 6.58 -$15.01 million ($0.80) -26.97 Omega Healthcare Investors $878.24 million 7.39 $426.93 million $1.79 15.48

Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Omega Healthcare Investors beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992, and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

