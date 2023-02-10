Reviewing Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) and Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.
Volatility & Risk
Plymouth Industrial REIT has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Omega Healthcare Investors has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
94.7% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.6% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Plymouth Industrial REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Omega Healthcare Investors shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Dividends
Profitability
This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Plymouth Industrial REIT
|-10.21%
|-4.31%
|-1.25%
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|48.61%
|10.83%
|4.45%
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Plymouth Industrial REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Plymouth Industrial REIT
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2.50
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|1
|6
|1
|0
|2.00
Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus target price of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 18.94%. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus target price of $30.89, indicating a potential upside of 11.47%. Given Plymouth Industrial REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Plymouth Industrial REIT is more favorable than Omega Healthcare Investors.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Plymouth Industrial REIT and Omega Healthcare Investors’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Plymouth Industrial REIT
|$140.62 million
|6.58
|-$15.01 million
|($0.80)
|-26.97
|Omega Healthcare Investors
|$878.24 million
|7.39
|$426.93 million
|$1.79
|15.48
Omega Healthcare Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Plymouth Industrial REIT. Plymouth Industrial REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Omega Healthcare Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Summary
Omega Healthcare Investors beats Plymouth Industrial REIT on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Plymouth Industrial REIT
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment. The company was founded by Jeffrey E. Witherell and Pendleton P. White, Jr. on March 7, 2011 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its goal is to provide strong returns for investors, while serving as the preferred capital partner to operators so they can concentrate on providing a high level of care for their resident-patients. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992, and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
