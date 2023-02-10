Reviewing Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) and International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Money Express has a beta of 0.49, indicating that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and International Money Express’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers $1.42 billion 4.97 $151.87 million $2.73 23.27 International Money Express $459.21 million 1.83 $46.84 million $1.47 15.39

Profitability

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has higher revenue and earnings than International Money Express. International Money Express is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and International Money Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 18.49% 25.52% 9.26% International Money Express 11.05% 42.07% 17.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and International Money Express, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers 1 5 5 0 2.36 International Money Express 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus target price of $60.78, indicating a potential downside of 4.33%. International Money Express has a consensus target price of $26.13, indicating a potential upside of 15.50%. Given International Money Express’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.1% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.3% of International Money Express shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers beats International Money Express on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc. is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service. The Ritchie Bros. Financial Services segment refers to the financial brokerage service. The Mascus segment includes online listing service. The company was founded by David Edward Ritchie in 1958 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

About International Money Express

(Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc. engages in the provision of money transmittal services. It offers online money transfer, in person wire transfer, check processing, prepaid debit card, bill payment, and telewire services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.