Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 192,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.91% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Stock Performance

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 0.45. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $32.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products Dividend Announcement

Reynolds Consumer Products ( NASDAQ:REYN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 6.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut Reynolds Consumer Products from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

