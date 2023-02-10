Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 6,081.67 ($73.11).

Several analysts have commented on RIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 5,380 ($64.67) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,200 ($74.53) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,200 ($86.55) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,000 ($60.10) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 0.8 %

LON:RIO opened at GBX 6,029 ($72.47) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($53.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 6,406 ($77.00). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5,961.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 5,294.09. The firm has a market cap of £97.72 billion and a PE ratio of 686.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm sold 4,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,571 ($66.97), for a total value of £276,544.44 ($332,425.10).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

