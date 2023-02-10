RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (RIOCF) versus Its Rivals Critical Survey

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF – Get Rating) is one of 327 public companies in the “Real Estate Investment Trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A N/A RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 16.59% -79.98% 2.48%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.6% of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.6% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.1% of shares of all “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust N/A N/A 6.81 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors $833.82 million $165.55 million 18.49

This table compares RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust 0 0 2 0 3.00 RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Competitors 2289 11966 13369 307 2.42

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.46, suggesting a potential upside of 51.93%. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies have a potential upside of 12.82%. Given RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than its peers.

Dividends

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.4%. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust pays out 57.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real Estate Investment Trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.3% and pay out 132.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its peers, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust peers beat RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end trust engaged in owning, development, and management of retail-focused properties. Its property portfolio includes mixed-use or urban, grocery anchored, open air, and enclosed centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.