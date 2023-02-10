Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $11,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.2% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter worth $3,227,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% in the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 47.1% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares in the company, valued at $16,602,410.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $48,759.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,761 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,221,815.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,353 shares of company stock worth $5,765,219. Insiders own 0.64% of the company's stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $287.70 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $294.21. The stock has a market cap of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $269.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

