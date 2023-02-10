Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.72.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCI. TD Securities increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

NYSE RCI opened at $48.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.53. Rogers Communications has a twelve month low of $36.23 and a twelve month high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average of $44.07.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 60.24%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Rogers Communications by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 675 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in Rogers Communications in the second quarter worth approximately $80,000. 45.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers Communications

(Get Rating)

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.