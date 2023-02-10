Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.75) price objective on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.90) price target on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($10.22) target price on E.On in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.20) price target on E.On in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.54) price objective on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Stock Performance

EOAN opened at €9.96 ($10.71) on Tuesday. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.20) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.61). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €9.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €8.94.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.