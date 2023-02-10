Royal Bank of Canada Boosts PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target to C$26.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

PREKF has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$21.75 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PREKF stock opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1-year low of $11.59 and a 1-year high of $18.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day moving average of $15.12.

PrairieSky Royalty Company Profile

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

