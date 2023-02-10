Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $77.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.10.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $26.81 and a 12 month high of $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.56 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.91.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ARWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($1.53). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.73% and a negative net margin of 54.31%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock valued at $4,050,435. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,859,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

