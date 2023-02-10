Royal Bank of Canada Increases Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target to $40.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

BAM opened at $34.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion and a PE ratio of 20.92. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1-year low of $26.76 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.00.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,883,000 after buying an additional 4,402,115 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 449.1% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,170,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 3.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,380,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,896,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,257 shares during the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

See Also