Royal Bank of Canada Increases Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Price Target to C$8.00

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

RAY.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Stingray Group from C$8.00 to C$6.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Stingray Group Trading Down 1.2 %

RAY.A opened at C$5.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$5.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.28. Stingray Group has a 1-year low of C$4.10 and a 1-year high of C$7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71. The company has a market cap of C$401.88 million and a P/E ratio of 13.11.

Stingray Group Company Profile

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

