Royal Bank of Canada Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to $129.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TFII. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$145.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TFI International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $138.06.

TFII opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. TFI International has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.06.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,548,000 after buying an additional 676,650 shares during the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,298,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TFI International by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 332,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,703,000 after acquiring an additional 103,377 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 16,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,063,000 after acquiring an additional 67,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

