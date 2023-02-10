Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 10,502 Shares

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 10,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $159,210.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,386,200.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 47,818 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $717,748.18.

On Thursday, February 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,418 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $393,364.02.

On Tuesday, January 31st, Sanjit Biswas sold 15,035 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.62, for a total value of $204,776.70.

On Thursday, January 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 16,754 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $221,990.50.

On Tuesday, January 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,633 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $541,231.56.

On Thursday, January 19th, Sanjit Biswas sold 17,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total value of $214,619.68.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Sanjit Biswas sold 48,923 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $604,199.05.

On Thursday, January 12th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,095 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $263,744.90.

On Tuesday, January 10th, Sanjit Biswas sold 23,866 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.45, for a total transaction of $273,265.70.

NYSE:IOT opened at $15.04 on Friday. Samsara Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $25.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.69.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Samsara had a negative net margin of 75.47% and a negative return on equity of 21.98%. The business had revenue of $169.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.64 million. Research analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Samsara in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 43.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Samsara to $15.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Samsara to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

