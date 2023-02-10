Scotiabank Cuts First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FQVLF. Raymond James cut First Quantum Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered First Quantum Minerals from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$30.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.56.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FQVLF opened at $19.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.93. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $37.76. The stock has a market cap of $13.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the production, exploration and development of copper, nickel, gold, zinc and acid, and related activities. It operates through the following segments: Kansanshi, Sentinel, Cobre Panama, Las Cruces, Guelb Moghrein, Çayeli, Pyhäsalmi, Ravensthorpe, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.