Scotiabank Lowers Sherritt International (TSE:S) Price Target to C$0.70

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on S. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Sherritt International from C$1.00 to C$1.10 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Sherritt International Price Performance

Shares of Sherritt International stock opened at C$0.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.13, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Sherritt International has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.47. The company has a market cap of C$234.40 million and a PE ratio of 2.81.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

