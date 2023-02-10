Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Acquired by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,414 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,976 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its stake in SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $190,835,000 after buying an additional 179,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Barclays reduced their price objective on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America cut SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

SEA Stock Performance

SE stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $175.36. The company has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.08% and a negative return on equity of 41.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.