Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Receives $59.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sealed Air from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sealed Air

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 106.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 5.6% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 39,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 18.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,606,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,733,000 after purchasing an additional 319,528 shares during the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Stock Down 6.6 %

Sealed Air Company Profile

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $50.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. Sealed Air has a 12-month low of $41.24 and a 12-month high of $70.72. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.53.

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

