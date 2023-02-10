Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

SEE stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sealed Air Profile

SEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.