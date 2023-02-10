Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Acquired by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.9% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 5,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 35,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Sealed Air by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 117,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.
Sealed Air Price Performance
SEE stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.24 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.83. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.53.
Sealed Air Profile
Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food segment and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.
