Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Edison International in a research note issued on Monday, February 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $4.65 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.74. The consensus estimate for Edison International’s current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2024 earnings at $5.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.18.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of EIX stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.74. Edison International has a one year low of $54.45 and a one year high of $73.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 156.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after buying an additional 137,840 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 21.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Edison International in the first quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.